Injured England captain Farrell missing Springboks test

By Associated Press
2021/11/16 01:31
Captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George have been sidelined by injuries from England's squad to face South Africa this weekend at Twickenham.

Farrell hurt an ankle and George a knee on Saturday while beating Australia 32-15.

Jack Singleton and his uncapped Gloucester clubmate Harry Elrington were called up by England coach Eddie Jones on Monday for the clash with the Springboks this Saturday.

Singleton, a hooker, returns to the international fold having won three caps in 2019, including a substitute appearance against the United States during the Rugby World Cup pool stage.

Loosehead prop Elrington joined Gloucester before the season from London Irish.

Prop Joe Marler will link back with the squad on Friday after completing 10 days in isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus, the English Rugby Football Union said.

England is preparing to meet South Africa for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, when the Springboks triumphed 32-12 in Yokohama.

The English have beaten Tonga and the Wallabies this autumn, while the Springboks have bagged Wales and Scotland.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-16 03:05 GMT+08:00

