Ireland captain Sexton out injured for up to 6 weeks

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton was ruled out of action for up to six weeks after he was injured on Saturday in the 29-20 home win over New Zealand.

Sexton twisted a knee and ankle late in the second half, the Irish Rugby Union said on Monday, and will miss the team's last autumn international this Sunday against Argentina at Lansdowne Road.

The 36-year-old Leinster player will remain with the squad, which was joined by Connacht's Jack Carty.

Joey Carbery, who replaced Sexton against the All Blacks in the 65th minute, kicked three crucial penalties to secure a momentous victory. Carbery is expected to start against the Pumas this weekend.

Carty, who won the last of his 10 caps at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and Harry Byrne are the other flyhalf options available to coach Andy Farrell.

Also, Munster back-rower Gavin Coombes returned to the squad following illness.

