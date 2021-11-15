AP PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Valentino Rossi's career

FILE - MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo... FILE - MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Record-breaking motorcycle racer. Charismatic showman. Italy's most popular athlete for years. Valentino Rossi was all that and more. He competed in his final race Sunday at the Valencia Grand Prix. He's the owner of nine world titles that include seven in the premier class. He's considered the greatest modern driver in his sport.(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)