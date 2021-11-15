NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 15 10 2 3 23 56 41 7-0-0 3-2-3 3-0-2 Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 45 25 6-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0 Washington 15 9 2 4 22 54 36 5-1-3 4-1-1 4-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 15 9 3 3 21 42 43 3-1-1 6-2-2 3-1-0 Toronto 16 10 5 1 21 43 42 7-2-1 3-3-0 6-1-0 Detroit 16 8 6 2 18 46 50 5-2-2 3-4-0 2-4-2 Tampa Bay 13 7 3 3 17 39 39 3-2-2 4-1-1 3-2-1 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 5-3-1 2-1-2 2-1-2 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 6-1-0 2-4-0 5-2-0 Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 36 34 3-2-1 4-2-1 2-0-1 Columbus 12 7 5 0 14 38 37 5-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 Buffalo 14 6 6 2 14 43 43 5-2-1 1-4-1 2-2-1 Pittsburgh 14 5 5 4 14 42 49 4-3-2 1-2-2 1-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29 0-0-0 5-4-2 0-2-1 Montreal 17 4 11 2 10 36 58 3-5-1 1-6-1 2-3-1 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52 3-7-0 1-3-1 1-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 14 11 3 0 22 59 42 6-1-0 5-2-0 6-0-0 Anaheim 16 9 4 3 21 57 44 6-2-1 3-2-2 4-1-1 Minnesota 14 10 4 0 20 48 43 4-1-0 6-3-0 2-2-0 Calgary 15 8 3 4 20 48 32 2-1-3 6-2-1 0-2-1 Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 38 6-1-1 2-2-2 3-0-2 Nashville 15 9 5 1 19 44 39 4-3-0 5-2-1 4-1-1 St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 49 39 3-2-1 5-2-1 4-1-1 Vegas 15 9 6 0 18 47 46 5-3-0 4-3-0 4-2-0 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 5-2-0 3-3-2 1-0-0 San Jose 14 7 6 1 15 39 41 3-2-1 4-4-0 1-0-0 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 4-2-1 2-3-0 3-1-0 Dallas 13 5 6 2 12 32 41 2-2-1 3-4-1 0-1-1 Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 41 55 2-4-1 3-5-1 1-3-2 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 4-4-1 0-5-1 2-3-0 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55 3-4-0 1-6-1 0-5-0 Arizona 15 1 13 1 3 23 60 1-4-0 0-9-1 0-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Calgary 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Montreal 2

Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.