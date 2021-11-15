NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|15
|10
|2
|3
|23
|56
|41
|7-0-0
|3-2-3
|3-0-2
|Carolina
|13
|11
|2
|0
|22
|45
|25
|6-1-0
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|15
|9
|2
|4
|22
|54
|36
|5-1-3
|4-1-1
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|42
|43
|3-1-1
|6-2-2
|3-1-0
|Toronto
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|43
|42
|7-2-1
|3-3-0
|6-1-0
|Detroit
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|46
|50
|5-2-2
|3-4-0
|2-4-2
|Tampa Bay
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|39
|39
|3-2-2
|4-1-1
|3-2-1
|New Jersey
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|42
|42
|5-3-1
|2-1-2
|2-1-2
|Boston
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|41
|37
|6-1-0
|2-4-0
|5-2-0
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|36
|34
|3-2-1
|4-2-1
|2-0-1
|Columbus
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|38
|37
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|Buffalo
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|43
|43
|5-2-1
|1-4-1
|2-2-1
|Pittsburgh
|14
|5
|5
|4
|14
|42
|49
|4-3-2
|1-2-2
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
|0-0-0
|5-4-2
|0-2-1
|Montreal
|17
|4
|11
|2
|10
|36
|58
|3-5-1
|1-6-1
|2-3-1
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
|3-7-0
|1-3-1
|1-3-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Edmonton
|14
|11
|3
|0
|22
|59
|42
|6-1-0
|5-2-0
|6-0-0
|Anaheim
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|57
|44
|6-2-1
|3-2-2
|4-1-1
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|4
|0
|20
|48
|43
|4-1-0
|6-3-0
|2-2-0
|Calgary
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|48
|32
|2-1-3
|6-2-1
|0-2-1
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|46
|38
|6-1-1
|2-2-2
|3-0-2
|Nashville
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|44
|39
|4-3-0
|5-2-1
|4-1-1
|St. Louis
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|49
|39
|3-2-1
|5-2-1
|4-1-1
|Vegas
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|47
|46
|5-3-0
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|42
|37
|5-2-0
|3-3-2
|1-0-0
|San Jose
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|39
|41
|3-2-1
|4-4-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|43
|39
|4-2-1
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Dallas
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|32
|41
|2-2-1
|3-4-1
|0-1-1
|Vancouver
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|41
|55
|2-4-1
|3-5-1
|1-3-2
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|33
|51
|4-4-1
|0-5-1
|2-3-0
|Seattle
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|42
|55
|3-4-0
|1-6-1
|0-5-0
|Arizona
|15
|1
|13
|1
|3
|23
|60
|1-4-0
|0-9-1
|0-4-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Calgary 4, Ottawa 0
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 5, Montreal 2
Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.