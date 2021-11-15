Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 15 10 2 3 23 56 41
Toronto 16 10 5 1 21 43 42
Detroit 16 8 6 2 18 46 50
Tampa Bay 13 7 3 3 17 39 39
Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37
Buffalo 14 6 6 2 14 43 43
Montreal 17 4 11 2 10 36 58
Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 45 25
Washington 15 9 2 4 22 54 36
N.Y. Rangers 15 9 3 3 21 42 43
New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42
Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 36 34
Columbus 12 7 5 0 14 38 37
Pittsburgh 14 5 5 4 14 42 49
N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 14 10 4 0 20 48 43
Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 38
Nashville 15 9 5 1 19 44 39
St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 49 39
Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39
Dallas 13 5 6 2 12 32 41
Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51
Arizona 15 1 13 1 3 23 60
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 14 11 3 0 22 59 42
Anaheim 16 9 4 3 21 57 44
Calgary 15 8 3 4 20 48 32
Vegas 15 9 6 0 18 47 46
Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37
San Jose 14 7 6 1 15 39 41
Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 41 55
Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Calgary 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Montreal 2

Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-16 01:24 GMT+08:00

