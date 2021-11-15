Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 10 10 0 0 0 20 44 22
Quad City 10 8 1 0 1 17 41 20
Knoxville 10 7 2 0 1 15 34 20
Fayetteville 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23
Evansville 11 7 4 0 0 14 30 27
Pensacola 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 22
Birmingham 11 2 5 4 0 8 33 49
Roanoke 7 2 2 1 2 7 19 22
Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 12
Macon 9 0 8 0 1 1 11 41
Vermilion County 8 0 8 0 0 0 10 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Evansville 2, Birmingham 1

Fayetteville 3, Macon 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

