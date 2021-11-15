Alexa
e-commerce mattress maker Casper sold for about $308 million

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 22:32
FILE - This Aug. 8, 2018, file photo shows the Casper logo on the company's website, on a computer screen in New York. Casper Sleep is being taken pr...

The e-commerce mattress maker Casper is being acquired and taken private, less that a year after its public debut, for about $308 million.

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. spiked 94% to $6.76 at the opening bell Monday.

Durational Capital Management will pay $6.90 per share for Casper's stock.

The New York City company went public in February 2020 and it's had a rough debut.

After being valued as a private company at more than $1 billion, it began selling shares early last year for $14.50, which put its value as a public company at around $575 million. That was close to its peak.

At the close of trading Friday, a share of Casper could be had for $3.55.

On Monday the company, which does have some brick-and-mortar retail locations, posted a $25.3 million loss for the third quarter. It also announced that Emilie Arel, the company's president and chief commercial officer, will take over for Casper co-founder, Philip Krim as CEO.

The deal is expected to close in 2022's first quarter if approved by Casper shareholders.

