Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Liverpool taxi blast was 'terrorist incident' — UK police

By Deutsche Welle
2021/11/15 11:29
Police arrested suspects under the Terrorism Act following the blast outside a Liverpool hospital

Police arrested suspects under the Terrorism Act following the blast outside a Liverpool hospital

A deadly blast in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday is being treated as a terrorist incident, UK police said on Monday.

The passenger in the taxi was killed in the explosion and the driver was injured.

What police said about the Liverpool blast

Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, told a press conference that the explosion involved an improvised explosive device.

"Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a
terrorist incident and counter-terrorism policing are continuing with the investigation," Jackson said.

He said "enquiries will now continue to seek to understand how the device was built, the motivation for the incident and to understand if anyone else was involved in it.''

Police had said on Sunday that they arrested three men in their 20s in connection with the blast. Jackson said a fourth suspect was arrested.

Link to remembrance events?

The vehicle exploded outside the Liverpool Women's Hospital, just a minute before the start of a Remembrance Day service to commemorate war dead at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

"We are of course aware that there were Remembrance events just a short distance away from the hospital and that the ignition occurred shortly before 11 a.m.," said Jackson.

"We cannot at this time draw any connection with this but it is a line of inquiry which we are pursuing."

The passenger had asked the taxi driver, who has been treated in a hospital and released, to drive to the hospital, Jackson said. He added that it was unclear why the passenger wanted to go to the hospital.

British media had earlier reported, citing investigators and friends of the cabbie, that the passenger had wanted to go to the annual Remembrance Day service in the Anglican cathedral.

fb/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-11-16 00:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life