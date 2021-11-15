Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sen. Leahy to discuss political future at event in Vermont

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 21:46
FILE — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., questions FBI Director Christopher Wray as he testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, J...
FILE — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and president pro tempore of the Senate, pauses in his office at the Ca...

FILE — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., questions FBI Director Christopher Wray as he testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, J...

FILE — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and president pro tempore of the Senate, pauses in his office at the Ca...

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington. He planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he's also expected to announce whether he intends to seek reelection, said David Carle, Leahy's press secretary.

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.

Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Updated : 2021-11-15 23:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life