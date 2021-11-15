Alexa
2 Australians on 4-man list for World Rugby's best player

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 20:46
Australia's captain Michael Hooper during the rugby union international match between Scotland and Australia at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, ...
England's Maro Itoje applauds after the rugby union international between England and Australia at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 13, 20...
France's Antoine Dupont goes over for a try that was later disallowed during the rugby union international match between France and Argentina in Saint...

DUBLIN (AP) — Two Australians feature on a four-man shortlist for World Rugby's player of the year award.

Australia captain Michael Hooper and teammate Samu Kerevi were joined on the list by England lock Maro Itoje and France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont in an announcement by the world governing body on Monday.

It is the first since 2004 that New Zealand, which won the Rugby Championship, has failed to have at least one player nominated. World champion South Africa has no one on the shortlist, either, despite the team winning a series against the British and Irish Lions this year.

The shortlist for the women's player of the year contains two players from England in Zoe Aldcroft and Poppy Cleall and the French pair of Caroline Boujard and Laure Sansus.

The winners will be decided by a fan vote.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-15 22:16 GMT+08:00

