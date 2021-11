Monday At The O2 Arena London Purse: $7,250,000 Surface: Hardcourt indoor LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from World Tour Finals Singles at The O2 Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles group 1

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, 6-1, 7-6 (5).