Taiwan to provide jabs for unvaccinated migrant worker arrivals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As migrant workers will start arriving in Taiwan soon under a special program to alleviate labor shortages in some industries, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 15) said there will be multiple channels for unvaccinated migrants to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said that initially a total of 109 Indonesians registered in the system for coming to work in Taiwan, with 96 having acquired quarantine rooms, CNA reported. Out of the 96, only seven have not been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the minister.

Hsu added that the first batch of 11 Indonesians, all of whom are registered as household caregivers, could enter Taiwan as early as Wednesday.

With regard to unvaccinated migrant workers arriving in Taiwan, CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said the country is providing multiple channels for them to get the jab, including appointments via the official website and with hospitals.

Chuang said the CECC has also been actively reaching out to provide vaccination services. Any company employing more than 100 migrants is eligible to contact local health offices, and medical units will be dispatched to their site to provide the vaccinations, he added.