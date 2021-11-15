Alexa
Heir to Sweden's throne cancels Dutch trip due to lockdown

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 18:12
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria is canceling a trip to the Netherlands because of the three-week partial lockdown there amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Swedish royal household said Monday.

The lockdown began Saturday night and is the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent.

The restrictions affect all parts of the trip by the heiress to the Swedish throne, the palace said in a statement to The Associated Press. It was scheduled for Nov. 18-19.

“Against this background, The Crown Princess’ trip to the Netherlands has been canceled. We hope that we can resume planning of the visit at some point in the future,” the statement read.

Victoria is the oldest child of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia.

Updated : 2021-11-15 20:44 GMT+08:00

