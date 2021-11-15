Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 15) announced that bookings for quarantine centers under the "7 plus 7" quarantine scheme will begin on Wednesday morning (Nov. 17).

Under the new program, those who have received the second dose of a COVID vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival will be able to reduce their hotel or quarantine center stay to seven days during the holiday, while the remaining seven days can then be spent at their place of residence. CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Monday announced that reservations for quarantine center rooms for the shortened quarantine start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In anticipation of a massive influx of overseas Taiwanese returning for the Lunar New Year holiday, the new "7 plus 7" measures will be in effect from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. During this period, quarantine centers will charge residents of Taiwan a rate of NT$1,500 per day, about half the cost of rooms in epidemic prevention hotels.

According to Chuang, 21,600 rooms will be made available at quarantine centers for the shortened quarantine period. He pointed out that because accommodations in quarantine centers are allocated based on the number of rooms reserved per day and centers available, it is not possible to specify a location preference.

When asked whether the shortened quarantine will be continued after the Lunar New Year, Chuang said it will be reassessed after the holiday ends. Two major factors the CECC will take into consideration are the full vaccination rate of the population at that point and the pandemic situation overseas.