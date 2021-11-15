Tigerair Taiwan announces resumption of flights and limited free tickets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tigerair Taiwan, a low-cost carrier and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s largest carrier China Airlines, on Monday (Nov. 15) announced its resumption of flights in a press release after having suspended operations for a year.

The carrier said it expects a revival of the tourism market next year amid rising COVID-19 vaccination rates and increasingly relaxed travel restrictions around the world. The carrier will announce this year’s winter flight schedule on Wednesday.

The earliest available flight routes include Taoyuan-Macao, Taoyuan-Tokyo, Taoyuan-Osaka, and Taoyuan-Seoul, according to the release.

The carrier will also offer free departure tickets for customers who order roundtrip tickets online for the four routes from 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. Those interested in the free tickets should prepare a passport valid for at least six months as well as a credit card and order from the carrier’s official website.

Tigerair Taiwan is also offering one free flight change for customers who order before Feb. 14, 2022, for flights departing before March 26, 2022.

For more information about flight schedules and related activities, please click here.