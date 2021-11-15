Taiwan to discuss guaranteeing 1 mRNA vaccine dose for all

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will discuss the possibility of ensuring every Taiwanese has received at least one mRNA vaccine dose.

This was in response to a report mentioned during the CECC’s routine press conference Monday (Nov. 15) that certain physicians believe everyone should get at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine to ensure better protection. He emphasized that Taiwan has ordered an additional 35 million Moderna doses for 2022 and 2023, therefore there should soon be an abundance of mRNA shots in stock.

The CECC’s plan to allow mixing and matching of different COVID-19 vaccine brands starting this month remains unchanged, Chuang said at the press conference. Information regarding the 15th round of vaccinations will be made available as soon as Tuesday (Nov. 16), and online mixed-vaccine registrations will open once the platform is ready.

Chuang said that since other countries have been administering third doses six to eight months after the second dose, currenlty very few people are eligible in Taiwan. The CECC’s goal is to finish administering second doses by the end of the year, and it will begin discussing arrangements for third doses afterward as needed.