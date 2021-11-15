Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to discuss guaranteeing 1 mRNA vaccine dose for all

Additional order of 35 million Moderna doses to arrive over next 2 years

  242
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 18:06
Taiwan to discuss guaranteeing 1 mRNA vaccine dose for all

(AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will discuss the possibility of ensuring every Taiwanese has received at least one mRNA vaccine dose.

This was in response to a report mentioned during the CECC’s routine press conference Monday (Nov. 15) that certain physicians believe everyone should get at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine to ensure better protection. He emphasized that Taiwan has ordered an additional 35 million Moderna doses for 2022 and 2023, therefore there should soon be an abundance of mRNA shots in stock.

The CECC’s plan to allow mixing and matching of different COVID-19 vaccine brands starting this month remains unchanged, Chuang said at the press conference. Information regarding the 15th round of vaccinations will be made available as soon as Tuesday (Nov. 16), and online mixed-vaccine registrations will open once the platform is ready.

Chuang said that since other countries have been administering third doses six to eight months after the second dose, currenlty very few people are eligible in Taiwan. The CECC’s goal is to finish administering second doses by the end of the year, and it will begin discussing arrangements for third doses afterward as needed.
Central Epidemic Command Center
CECC
Chuang Jen-Hsiang
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices
ACIP
mRNA
mRNA vaccines
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine
vaccination
Moderna

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
Taiwan health minister says he is 'giving serious thought' to quitting smoking
2021/11/14 18:05
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
2021/11/14 16:01
Taiwan reports eight imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports eight imported COVID cases
2021/11/14 14:26
AstraZeneca starts to make modest profit from COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca starts to make modest profit from COVID-19 vaccine
2021/11/14 14:04
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
2021/11/13 19:32

Updated : 2021-11-15 19:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan