Meta announces strategic partnership with Carrefour in Taiwan

Retailer plans to increase digital investment by 50%

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 17:30
Carrefour supermarket (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Carrefour announced on Monday (Nov. 15) that it will launch a strategic initiative with Meta (previously Facebook) in nine countries, including Taiwan.

Carrefour outlined the four key pillars of its 2026 digital strategy in a press release. These include accelerating e-commerce development, increasing retail media promotions, digitizing financial services, and digitizing retail operations, according to a China Times report.

The goal is to double the overall revenue generated by e-commerce transactions by 2026.

To achieve this, Carrefour expects to invest EU$3 billion (NT$95.32 billion) between 2022 and 2026, hoping to increase digital investment by about 50%. Carrefour has also moved its target for achieving carbon neutrality forward 10 years to 2030.

In addition, Carrefour has announced a large-scale strategic partnership with Meta, covering nine countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, Belgium, Taiwan, Argentina, and Brazil.

Carrefour says Meta will help the French company utilize new customized tools and innovative formats to develop e-catalogs and implement promotional activities through the WhatsApp API. Carrefour cited a recent study conducted by Ipsos for Meta which shows 70% of French people prefer digital flyers to paper catalogs.

Carrefour says this is part of its grand strategy to enter the era of digital retail. The company aims to grow its market share and overall performance through a new model driven by innovation and data.
Updated : 2021-11-15 17:48 GMT+08:00

