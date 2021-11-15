Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan designates cryptocurrency firms 'virtual currency platforms and trading businesses'

Proactive moves, including regulation, called for to close crypto loopholes and protect local investors

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 16:54
Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs main building. 

Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs main building.  (Agencies photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has formalized the designation of business activities surrounding cryptocurrency and named a supervisory authority, after years-long regulatory ambiguity in the virtual currency market.

Led by the rise of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency businesses and blockchain companies have sprung up over the past few years in Taiwan, which was once home to the dissolved crypto exchange Cobinhood.

In a Cabinet meeting on Monday (Nov. 15), MOEA was said to have concluded that cryptocurrency businesses will be listed under the category of "finance, insurance and real estate" as "virtual currency platforms and trading businesses" rather than under the category of "software design services."

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) will accordingly serve as the main authority responsible and work with tax and law departments to set up rules to regulate the evolving but volatile cryptocurrency market.

The first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) began trading last month in the U.S., and the market capitalization recently exceeded US$3 trillion (NT$83 trillion). Taiwan's legislative body is demanding proactive moves to close crypto loopholes and protect local investors and consumers.

Meanwhile, Security token offerings (STO), a type of public offering for digital tokens using blockchain or distributed ledger technology, will be listed under the subcategory of securities firms and will be subject to the same supervision as existing businesses in the securities industry.

cryptocurrency
FSC
digital token
Bitcoin

RELATED ARTICLES

Burberry, Coach offer NFTs on China's Singles' Day despite crypto crackdown
Burberry, Coach offer NFTs on China's Singles' Day despite crypto crackdown
2021/11/11 13:08
Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi goes global after Bejing crackdown
Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi goes global after Bejing crackdown
2021/11/09 17:18
Taiwan's central bank governor comments on SQUID token
Taiwan's central bank governor comments on SQUID token
2021/11/01 16:28
China's central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal
China's central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal
2021/09/24 19:50
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves saw a drop in July
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves saw a drop in July
2021/08/06 14:31

Updated : 2021-11-15 17:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan