'Long-haired beauty' imbibing with CECC director revealed to be under investigation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the controversy over a video showing a maskless Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) singing karaoke songs continues, one of the revelers Chen has been partying with has been revealed to be a Chinese civil servant.

The video has gone viral in recent days and shows Chen making merry with a bunch of people around a dinner table, drunkenly swaying as he serenades them with a Taiwanese song in June last year.

The real identity of the female partygoer seen in the video that netizens have dubbed the “long-haired mysterious beauty” (長髮美魔女) has been revealed as one Chen Hsiao-chen (陳曉蓁). Chen Hsiao-chen is not only the former chief executive of the job hunting platform 1111, but she is now the deputy director of a commerce bureau in China located in Pingtan in Fujian province, which is in violation of cross-strait regulations because she's Taiwanese.

Responding to the revelations on Monday (Nov. 15), Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), head of the Mainland Affairs Council, said he had sent a letter to the relevant authorities to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of the scandal. Chiu pledged the full use of the law will be applied.

Chiu said that according to the Cross-Strait Act, Taiwanese are not allowed to hold positions in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China’s government, or military. If Chen Hsiao-chen is found guilty, she could be fined at least NT$100,000 (US$3,600) but less than NT$500,000, according to the law.

It is unclear what the repercussions for Chen Shih-chung will be at this moment, he said. Though socializing with a Chinese civil servant during the pandemic could potentially endanger national security, Chen Shih-chung has claimed ignorance, saying he was invited to the party and did not know exactly who would be there before he showed up.

Chen Hsiao-chen is also rumored to have been involved in the "Taipei Express" — a container ship that voyages directly between Kaohsiung Harbor and Pingtan in China’s Fujian. She is reported to have attended the inaugural ceremony for the launch of the ship in 2019 alongside former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

The Mainland Affairs Council has instructed the Ministry of Economic Affairs to investigate all persons associated with Chen Hsiao-chen who are suspected of breaking the law.