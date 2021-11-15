Man falls to his death while climbing Taipei’s 95 Peak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 40-year-old man died after he fell while climbing a steep route near 95 Peak at the border of Taipei’s Xinyi and Nangang districts on Sunday (Nov. 15).

Taipei City Fire Department received a report at 11:46 a.m. on Sunday that someone had fallen down a steep hill while climbing the No. 2 rock climbing route and was seriously injured, CNA reported. When rescue workers arrived, the victim had no vital signs and was immediately sent to Taipei Medical University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 4 p.m.

According to the police investigation, the deceased, surnamed Chen (陳), went hiking in the 95 Peak area with three of his friends. They took the steep No. 2 route, which is considered the most challenging among the four rock climbing routes to the ridge.

Chen’s friends immediately called 119 after the accident, but he still succumbed to his injuries. The reason for the fall is still under investigation, the report said.