Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man falls to his death while climbing Taipei’s 95 Peak

No. 2 route to ridge considered most challenging of the four

  239
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 16:36
Man falls to his death while climbing Taipei’s 95 Peak

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 40-year-old man died after he fell while climbing a steep route near 95 Peak at the border of Taipei’s Xinyi and Nangang districts on Sunday (Nov. 15).

Taipei City Fire Department received a report at 11:46 a.m. on Sunday that someone had fallen down a steep hill while climbing the No. 2 rock climbing route and was seriously injured, CNA reported. When rescue workers arrived, the victim had no vital signs and was immediately sent to Taipei Medical University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 4 p.m.

According to the police investigation, the deceased, surnamed Chen (陳), went hiking in the 95 Peak area with three of his friends. They took the steep No. 2 route, which is considered the most challenging among the four rock climbing routes to the ridge.

Chen’s friends immediately called 119 after the accident, but he still succumbed to his injuries. The reason for the fall is still under investigation, the report said.
Taipei City Fire Department
95 Peak
rock climbing
Taipei Medical University Hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Retired rescue dog looking for new home in Taiwan
Retired rescue dog looking for new home in Taiwan
2021/03/16 15:58
Woman dies after falling from Maokong Gondola Taipei Zoo Station
Woman dies after falling from Maokong Gondola Taipei Zoo Station
2020/10/25 08:40
Rock-climbing enthusiasts take measures to step up safety at Taiwan’s Longdong
Rock-climbing enthusiasts take measures to step up safety at Taiwan’s Longdong
2019/09/23 16:41
Taiwan to no longer compensate daredevils who suffer accidents on mountains
Taiwan to no longer compensate daredevils who suffer accidents on mountains
2019/05/29 16:04
Fishing party rescued from the ocean near Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City
Fishing party rescued from the ocean near Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City
2018/06/11 16:00