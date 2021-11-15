Taiwan’s Gogoro recognized for its battery swapping platform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro was recognized by American research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as its 2021 Global Company of the Year for its battery swapping platform and infrastructure.

Frost & Sullivan pointed out how Gogoro’s battery swapping platform is replacing plug-in charging as a more efficient model when it comes to refueling for electric scooters. The Gogoro Network combines an innovative battery swapping approach, a power and technology platform for vehicle manufacturers, and its own-branded Smartscooters.

As an open platform, Gogoro provides its vehicle OEM partners with the know-how to design electric scooters that incorporate the company’s battery swapping. “Today, Gogoro’s battery swap solution is ideal for its own Smartscooters and nearly all electric two-wheelers in Taiwan, where the Gogoro platform supports 94.7% of refueling and manages more than 270,000 battery swaps per day,” said Chang Ming Lih, Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Gogoro’s Powered By Gogoro Network program is now the largest global battery swap platform for electric two-wheelers, with eight vehicle partners. These partners currently include Hero MotoCorp in India; Yadea and Dachangjiang Group in China; as well as Yamaha, Tailing eReady (a joint venture with Suzuki), AeonMotor, PGO, and CMC eMOVING in Taiwan.

The U.S. consulting firm also noted Gogoro’s GoShare electric scooter sharing service, which launched in 2019, and now boasts a fleet of over 6,500 Smartscooters in six special municipalities and counties throughout Taiwan. Gogoro was also recognized for its iQ System, an intelligent operating system that allows riders a variety of convenience and safety features, including the ability to upgrade their vehicles through a smartphone.

“With its innovative Gogoro Network battery swapping, new generation of smart batteries, and GoShare, Gogoro has clearly established a strong presence in the global electric two-wheeler market,” Lih added.