Irish youth party calls for support of Taiwanese participation in UN

Members of Yong Fine Gael's International Committee meet with Taipei Representative Office in Ireland Director Yang Tzu-pao on Nov.... Members of Yong Fine Gael's International Committee meet with Taipei Representative Office in Ireland Director Yang Tzu-pao on Nov. 12. (Twitter, Yong Fine Gael photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The youth wing of an Irish political party, Yong Fine Gael (YFG), met with the head of the Taipei Representative Office (TRO) in Ireland on Friday (Nov. 12).

At the meeting, YFG announced its support for Taiwan’s participation in international institutions such as the United Nations and called for the bolstering of Ireland-Taiwan relations.

Fine Gael is the third-largest party in the Republic of Ireland. The membership of its youth wing YFG consists of people under the age of 35 years old. On Friday, five members of YFG’s International Committee held a meeting with the TRO Director Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆), exchanging opinions about the international situation and cross-strait issues, CNA reported.

YFG International-Secretary Eoin Scarlett cited U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent pro-Taiwan statement, pointing out that the east Asian nation should be allowed to take part in international bodies, especially the U.N. Taiwan held a U.N. seat under its legal name, Republic of China, until it was expelled in 1971 to make way for the Chinese Communist Party-controlled People’s Republic of China.

Scarlett said that Taiwan’s increased participation in international organizations would further demonstrate the West’s strong support amid escalating aggression from China. As a like-minded partner, the Irish government should strengthen ties with Taiwan and support its global participation, he added.

“This should include opening a diplomatic office in Taipei and setting up an IDA office in the country,” Scarlett explained.

“Young Fine Gael proudly stands with the people of Taiwan, a fellow guardian of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, in the face of growing threats from the Chinese Communist Party," according to YFG President Art O’Mahony.

O’Mahony said it is “high time” his country voices support for democracies under immense outside pressure such as Taiwan. He added that Ireland should “stand unequivocally with the victims of Chinese aggression.”

It was not the first time YFG has taken a stand for Taiwan. In October last year, its International Committee urged the Irish authorities to follow the European Union and some other EU member states in establishing a formal representative office in Taipei.