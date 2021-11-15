Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Osawe scores 20 as UALR beats Arkansas Baptist 91-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 12:31
Osawe scores 20 as UALR beats Arkansas Baptist 91-60

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Kevin Osawe scored 20 points, Nikola Maric added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Arkansas-Little Rock beat Arkansas Baptist 91-60 on Sunday.

Jovan Stulic stored 13 points for the Trojans. DeAntoni Gordon had 12 points. CJ White added 12 points, seven assists and steals.

Gabriel Johnson led Arkansas Baptist with 14 points. DJ Martin scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-15 14:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan