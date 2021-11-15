Roddy scores 17 to carry Colorado St. past Peru State 88-62

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy posted 17 points and nine rebounds as Colorado State easily defeated Peru State 88-62 on Sunday.

Isaiah Stevens had 16 points for Colorado State (3-0). Isaiah Rivera added 13 points. Chandler Jacobs had 10 points.

Skyler Wilson had 13 points for the Bobcats. Man Man Baker added six rebounds.

