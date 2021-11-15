China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (彭帥) has been missing for nearly two weeks after she accused a former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official of sexual abuse, prompting the World Tennis Association (WTA) to call for an investigation into the allegations.

On her official Weibo account on Nov. 2, Peng alleged that she was coerced into having sex by former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) before becoming his mistress. The post was quickly scrubbed from the Chinese internet and Peng has not been seen or heard from since.

As feminists, fans, and other professional tennis player became concerned about Peng's whereabouts, the hashtag "WhereIsPengShuai" started trending on Twitter over the weekend. Famed, 18-time grand slam winner Chris Evert on Sunday retweeted a post by a concerned fan and wrote that her accusations were "very disturbing."

Evert stated that she had known Peng since she was 14 and asserted that "we should all be concerned." She worried about the severity of the situation, Peng's whereabouts, and her safety, and she closed by calling for any information on the missing tennis player's status.

French professional tennis player Aize Cornet on Saturday (Nov. 13) simply wrote, "Let's not remain silent" and included the #WhereIsPengShuai hashtag.

On Sunday (Nov. 14), the WTA issued a statement from Steve Simon, chairman and CEO of the WTA, in which he called for a "full, fair and transparent investigation into the sexual assault allegations against [the] former Chinese leader." Simon also demanded an "end of censorship against Peng Shuai."

Another French professional tennis player, Nico Mahut, on Sunday retweeted Simon's post and argued that Peng's disappearance is not just a problem for the WTA but that "We are all concerned." He then called out the ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation to take a stand on the matter.

However, neither organization has made a public statement on the matter yet.

Yes, these accusations are very disturbing. I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated. https://t.co/RH0aYCDqQm — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) November 14, 2021

Let's not remain silent #WhereIsPengShuai — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) November 13, 2021