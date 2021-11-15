Justin Sun Is Invited to 2021 Milken Institute Asia Summit

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 November 2021 - On November 15, the 2021 Milken Institute Asia Summit kicked off at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. TRON founder Justin Sun has been invited to attend this event and will join in the discussion of "Crypto's Continuing Chronicles", one of the summit's major sessions.













The Milken Institute Asia Summit, hosted by the U.S.-based non-profit think tank Milken Institute, is now in its eighth year. This three-day summit will focus on "the Power of Human Connection". It will bring together senior officials, politicians, philanthropists, industry leaders, and academics across the world, including Gan Kim Yong (Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore), Jacqueline Poh (managing director of IDA Singapore), and Simon Birmingham (Minister for Finance of Australia), who will be discussing how to address the challenges that are looming large in the world. The key solution is to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and equal society by utilizing the power of human connection.





According to the conference program, over 20 sessions will be held, covering topics such as "Real Assets Investment in the Years Ahead", "Crypto's Continuing Chronicles", and "Technology Changing Lives". The session of "Crypto's Continuing Chronicles" will be held from 13:40 SGT to 14:20 SGT on November 15 in Singapore, focusing on topics including supervision on crypto assets and prospect of the cryptocurrency industry. Speakers of this session include Justin Sun, the leading role of the blockchain industry, and Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of Monetary Authority of Singapore.





Justin Sun is invited to this event because TRON, under his leadership, has been powering the blockchain sphere with its constant endeavor. Public statistics show that TRON is now among the world's top three public chains and boasts over 610 million users with the number of transactions topping 2.5 billion. TRON is also the largest blockchain where stablecoin (USDT) circulates, with over 50% global market share and over $50 billion on-chain cryptocurrency assets. TRON has now formed a sound blockchain ecosystem, holding a leading position in the mainstream smart contract-based applications inlcuding DeFi, NFT, stablecoin, and distributed protocol.





Recently, TRON also rolled out BitTorrent Chain (BTTC), the first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol in the industry. It will provide global mainstream blockchains with practical scaling solutions and deliver heterogeneous cross-chain communication that is decentralized and free of trust, ushering in a new era of "connecting all chains''. It can be expected that BTTC will help TRON further cement its dominant position in the blockchain space.





Milken Institute Asia Summit 2021, one of the largest international conferences held in Singapore this year, brings together around 400 leading roles across the political, business, and academic fields to discuss feasible solutions to the raging challenges of the day. This year's summit includes in-person meetings, virtual sessions and private roundtable forums on specific topics and will be broadcast live globally through its official channel.





