2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival visual features Chinese name of host city

Kaohsiung to host annual lantern fest, shining spotlight on its port culture

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 13:06
2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival visual carries Chinese name of host city. (Kaohsiung City Government image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The key visual of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival has been revealed, and it denotes the Chinese name of the host: Kaohsiung.

Entitled “Lights on the Spot,” the main graphic theme features a beam of light, luminous circles, and colorful geometric figures that illustrate the Chinese character of “Kao” (高). The Chinese equivalent of Kaohsiung is “高雄.”

The design shines the spotlight on the passion and brightness of the city while seeking to relay positive energy as the country emerges from the dark clouds of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) in a Facebook post.

After a two-decade hiatus, this is the second time for the southern port city to host the lantern fest. Celebrating the first full moon of the lunar calendar, the festival will take place between Feb. 1 and 28.

The showcase, to be held at Love River Bay and Weiwuying, will highlight the port culture, greenness, and artsy vibes of Kaohsiung using state-of-the-art technologies. An estimated 12 million visitors are expected to generate NT$20 billion (US$720 million) in revenue, wrote Marie Claire.
