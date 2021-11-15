Alexa
Taiwan's foreign ministry reveals details of recent US congressional delegation

12-member delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen, other Taiwanese officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 12:30
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (Nov. 15) revealed more details about the U.S. congressional delegation that visited Taiwan from Nov. 9-11.

In a press release, the ministry said that Senator John Cornyn and the delegation's 11 other congresspeople had met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) in person and spoken with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) virtually. The group also called on Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) and later attended a banquet hosted by MOFA Deputy Minister Harry Tseng Hou-ren (曾厚仁), where they exchanged views on significant aspects of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

This delegation is the first large group of U.S. legislators consisting of members of both bodies of Congress to visit Taiwan since the pandemic began, MOFA noted. Their visit “demonstrates the importance and consistent support of the United States for Taiwan-U.S. relations,” it added.

MOFA thanked Cornyn and his peers for their sympathy and support regarding important bilateral issues. The trip further deepened the profound friendship between Taiwan and the U.S., it said.

MOFA noted that Cornyn is a strong supporter of Taiwan in the Senate. In February 2020, he met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德), who was visiting Washington, D.C., at the time.

Cornyn was also a co-sponsor of the TAIPEI Act and signed a joint letter supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly. Additionally, he has promoted multiple pro-Taiwan bills, including the CHIPS for America Act and the Taiwan Deterrence Act, demonstrating his commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation on supply chains and security.

The other senators of the delegation, Mike Crapo, Mike Lee, Tommy Tuberville, Tony Gonzales, and Jake Ellzey, have also been notable supporters of Taiwan and have expressed concern about Taiwan affairs, according to MOFA.
