Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

1st batch of Indonesian caregivers to start arriving in Taiwan Wednesday

All 96 Indonesians who have been assigned quarantine beds so far are caregivers, all but 7 vaccinated

  260
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 11:50
Indonesian caregiver pushes wheelchair for Taiwanese patient. 

Indonesian caregiver pushes wheelchair for Taiwanese patient.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) on Monday (Nov. 15) announced that the first batch of Indonesian migrant workers can start entering Taiwan as soon as Wednesday (Nov. 17).

During a press briefing outside the Legislative Yuan on Monday morning, Hsu said that the first batch of 109 Indonesian migrant workers has logged into the system. A total of 96 have already been assigned quarantine rooms, and 11 will be able to enter Taiwan as early as Wednesday, she said.

Hsu said that all of them are applying to be caregivers and none have signed up for industrial jobs. She pointed out that only seven of these applicants are not vaccinated.

When asked if the unvaccinated migrant workers can be inoculated when they arrive in Taiwan, Hsu said that based on Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) regulations, migrant workers living in Taiwan can receive the same vaccines as citizens.

On Thursday (Nov. 11), the CECC announced that Taiwan would reopen its borders to migrant workers in two stages. During the first stage, which is set to run until Feb. 14, 2022, all foreign workers entering the country will be sent to a quarantine center to undergo quarantine for 14 days followed by seven days of self-health monitoring.

According to the Ministry of Labor, 1,700 rooms have been made available for the first batch of workers, and employers can log into the registration system to begin the process of bringing in foreign employees. This first group of 1,700 workers is to consist entirely of Indonesian nationals.

As the government of Thailand has stated its willingness to cooperate with Taiwan's COVID restrictions, the Ministry of Labor is considering making it the next country from which foreign workers will be allowed entry.
migrant workers
foreign migrant workers
foreign workers
caregivers
foreign caregivers
Indonesians
Indonesian caregiver
Indonesian migrant workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
2021/11/11 19:19
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
2021/11/11 18:00
Taiwan opens to 1st wave of 1,700 Indonesian migrant workers today
Taiwan opens to 1st wave of 1,700 Indonesian migrant workers today
2021/11/11 12:06
Taiwan to open border to Indonesian migrant workers as soon as this week
Taiwan to open border to Indonesian migrant workers as soon as this week
2021/11/10 11:55
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
Points system for migrant workers entering Taiwan explained
2021/11/08 18:32

Updated : 2021-11-15 13:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan