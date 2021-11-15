Alexa
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent interceptor aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLA planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 11:18
Chinese Y-8 RECCE. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, marking the 13th intrusion this month.

During the day on Sunday, one People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane and one Y-8 reconnaissance airplane entered different parts of the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Then on Sunday night, another Y-9 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwestern corner of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent interceptor aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA planes.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 20 times in October, 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese Y-9 EW. (MND photo)
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 14. (MND image)
Flight path of Chinese plane on Nov. 14. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

Updated : 2021-11-15 11:38 GMT+08:00

