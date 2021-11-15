Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis, Lakers rebound from loss to beat Spurs 114-106

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/15 09:30
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, gets fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, left, and forward Thaddeus Young during the s...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, goes up against San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, center, battles San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks, left, and guard Devin Vassell for the ball during the...

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, gets fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, left, and forward Thaddeus Young during the s...

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, goes up against San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game...

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, center, battles San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks, left, and guard Devin Vassell for the ball during the...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-106 on Sunday.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in his season debut for the Lakers, and Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington each had 15 points.

Los Angeles led by 14 points in the second half, then held on improve to 3-3 since LeBron James was sidelined Nov. 4 because of an abdominal strain. The Lakers have won four overall games this season without James.

Davis had the big game two days after the Lakers were humbled by 24 points in a home loss to Minnesota, with the All-Star forward saying afterward the performance was “embarrassing” and that the team lacked effort in a deciding third quarter.

Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the Spurs with 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points.

HAWKS 120, BUCKS 100

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak, beating Milwaukee in an Eastern Conference final rematch.

Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds to push the Hawks to a much-needed victory.

Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo scored 26 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game with a sprained right ankle. Jrue Holiday had 19 points.

Updated : 2021-11-15 11:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan