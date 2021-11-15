Alexa
Chinese ambassador warns US about ties with Taiwan ahead of Biden-Xi summit

Qin threatens use of force in speech blaming Tsai administration for 'inciting cross-strait confrontation'

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/15 10:47
Qin Gang arrives in the United States to assume office on July 28, 2021. 

Qin Gang arrives in the United States to assume office on July 28, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Qin Gang (秦刚), China’s ambassador to the U.S., warned Washington about its relations with Taipei on Saturday (Nov. 13), just two days ahead of a virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平).

Qin said the U.S. would shoot itself in the foot were it to continue to promote ties with Taiwan, according to a Chinese state-owned media outlet.

Delivering a virtual speech at an event hosted by the Alliance for China's Peaceful Reunification in San Francisco, Qin tried to frame Taiwan’s current government as threatening the status quo between Taiwan and China. Qin said the current administration led by Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been “inciting cross-strait confrontation” and “colluding with external forces” with the aim of achieving independence for Taiwan.

Qin went on to remind the audience China is willing to wage war to bring Taiwan under its control. “We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means,” Qin said.

The comments come at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. On Friday (Nov. 12), the White House announced Biden and Xi would hold a virtual summit on Monday (Nov. 15).

The two sides have clashed over Taiwan in the build-up to the meeting.

Tsai has repeatedly pointed out that Taiwan is already an independent country and called on China to “face reality” in an interview with the BBC last year.
US-China relations
Biden-Xi
Taiwan Strait
Qin Gang
Tsai Ing-wen

Updated : 2021-11-15 11:36 GMT+08:00

