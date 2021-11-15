Chinese media labels Honduran president's Taiwan visit 'dollar diplomacy'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday (Nov. 14) called out Chinese state-run mouthpiece the Global Times for violating international news regulations after it called Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s Taiwan visit an example of “dollar diplomacy.”

On Saturday, the state media outlet published an article that suggested Taiwanese were dissatisfied with Hernandez's visit.

It called the trip “dollar diplomacy” and said that attempts to gain “Taiwan Independence” are a “dead end.” Any attempt to fight historical trends and rely on foreign aid is doomed to fail, it added.

MOFA refuted the report by saying that Honduras is an important Central American ally. Since the two countries established diplomatic relations 80 years ago, various cooperative projects have yielded “fruitful results” that have been widely recognized by the Honduran government and its people, the ministry said.

The purpose of the trip was “to express sincere gratitude to Taiwan on behalf of the Honduran government and people,” MOFA pointed out. At a time when China is threatening Taiwanese with rhetoric and military intimidation, it is vital to show the firm friendship between the two countries through concrete actions, it added.

MOFA accused the Global Times of openly spreading fake news and lying to the international community. Only Chinese government-affiliated mouthpieces dare mock hard-earned achievements regularly, which is a serious violation of the international news regulations, it said.

The foreign ministry called on the public to condemn the report.