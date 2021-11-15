PMI Releases New Construction Offering to Address Industry Challenges and Rapid Industrialisation Efforts

Certified training by PMI will help project professionals in Singapore do more with less in an increasingly dynamic construction market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 November 2021 - Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading association for project professionals and changemakers, has launched Construction Professional in Built Environment Projects (CPBEP)™, its first industry-specific solution tailored for construction professionals to address the challenges and opportunities facing construction professionals and organisations.

As urban population centres swell, climate change intensifies, and emerging economies mature, the demand for major infrastructure projects—and the individuals who manage them—is rapidly increasing. In fact, McKinsey found that $3.5 trillion in yearly global economic infrastructure investment will be needed through 2035.

The new offering by PMI includes seven online learning courses, three of which include the opportunity to earn a micro-credential upon course completion. This suite of online courses and micro-credentials will help professionals in Singapore navigate an increasingly uncertain world and steer towards success.

According to Turner & Townsend, in Singapore, construction demand continues to be high, with around S$5.7 billion of contracts awarded in Q1 2021, a decline of only 0.1 per cent as compared to the previous quarter. At the same time, global supply chain constraints and other pandemic-related factors are expected to cause tender prices to escalate by 10 to 15 per cent. Added to this are the more expensive materials and manpower. These factors suggest that construction firms and property players in Singapore will continue to be pressured to do more with less.

"With rising costs and continued constraints from the pandemic, the construction industry and its professionals in Singapore need to be more agile to navigate disruptions and steer towards success. This need for flexibility is also exemplified by the government's recent move to prepare more than one concept plan for long-term land use for the first time in 50 years," said Ben Breen, Global Head of Construction and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, PMI. "With more than five decades in the project management industry, PMI is uniquely positioned to help equip professionals with the skills needed to transform the surging industry through developing these innovative learning methods and practices," added Ben Breen.

PMI worked with leading construction organisations and subject matter experts to identify common issues that are detracting from project outcomes and taking a toll on the professionals leading these projects—and the companies funding them. The new earning solutions help construction professionals evolve their project management skills and lead their projects and organisations forward. The courses and micro-credentials can help these professionals through upskilling to ensure they have the power and technical skills needed to deliver projects of all sizes more successfully, especially as construction organisations experiment with various new technologies and ramp up their work.

In 2020, PMI surveyed more than 40,000 global Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification holders in the construction industry and found that 72 per cent of them experience project delays always or often, 70 per cent experience scope creep always or often, and 73 per cent of projects ended over budget.

The first three courses now available are:

Built Environment Project Communication Pro – This micro-credential with a course focuses on the power of effective communication and how to improve this skill, specifically in a construction environment.

– This micro-credential with a course focuses on the power of effective communication and how to improve this skill, specifically in a construction environment. Scope and Change Order Management in the Built Environment – This course focuses on project outcomes and understanding how technology can support scope development, management, and change order processes.

– This course focuses on project outcomes and understanding how technology can support scope development, management, and change order processes. Interface Management in the Built Environment – This course focuses on the effective management of communications, relationships, and deliverables among various stakeholders in large, complex projects.





The remaining four courses will launch in 2022, along with the capstone exam that will award the CPBEP certification to professionals who pass the exam.



To learn more about the new offering, visit pmi.org/certifications/construction .



