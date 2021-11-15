Alexa
Ike scores 21 to lift Wyoming over Ark.-Pine Bluff 85-45

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 08:49
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 21 points as Wyoming easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45 on Sunday.

Jeremiah Oden had 17 points for Wyoming (2-0). Hunter Maldonado added 16 points and six rebounds. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.

The Cowboys have held opponents under 50 points in both wins. The Wyoming defense kept Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 30-percent shooting, the lowest percentage under coach Jeff Linder.

Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-3).

Shawn Williams, the Golden Lions leading scorer at 21 point per game, was held to only two points in 1-for-7 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

