By EVAN GERIKE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/15 08:35
Holmes, No. 8 Indiana women beat No. 13 Kentucky 88-67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Indiana pulled away from No. 13 Kentucky in the second half for an 88-67 victory Sunday.

Grace Berger, who had 19 points and nine rebounds, hit a half-court buzzer-beater that gave Indiana a 38-32 lead at halftime.

After Kentucky cut the lead to 48-46 with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter, the Hoosiers (2-0) went on a 7-0 run and never led by fewer than six points again.

Holmes, a junior, had 16 points in the second half. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored all 12 of her points after the break.

Rhyne Howard scored 23 points for Kentucky (2-1).

Indiana shot 54.2% from the field and was 6 for 11 on 3-pointers. Kentucky shot 41.5% overall, including 4 of 13 on 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats had no answer for Holmes in the post all game. She often found herself unguarded beneath the basket.

Indiana: The Hoosiers beat Kentucky for the first time since Nov. 12, 2006, a span that included the teams going 14 years without playing each other. In last season’s matchup in Lexington, the Wildcats won 72-68 behind 22 points from Howard.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Returns home to face Winthrop next Sunday, the first of five consecutive games in Lexington.

Indiana: Welcomes Norfolk State to Bloomington on Tuesday, its second of two home games before heading on the road to face Quinnipiac.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-15 10:08 GMT+08:00

