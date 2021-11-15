Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davidson leads Tennessee Tech over Oakwood 109-68

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 08:49
Davidson leads Tennessee Tech over Oakwood 109-68

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson had a career-high 28 points as Tennessee Tech easily defeated Oakwood 109-68 on Sunday.

Davidson hit 10 of 12 shots, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Mamoudou Diarra had 19 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee Tech (1-1). Daniel Ramsey added 14 points. Jr. Clay had 11 points and 10 assists.

It was the first time this season Tennessee Tech scored at least 100 points.

Edmen Stewart had 18 points for the Ambassadors. Christopher Dorsey added four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-15 10:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan