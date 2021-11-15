Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Langfords, Boston College outlast Fairfield 72-64

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 08:20
Langfords, Boston College outlast Fairfield 72-64

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 points and Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 and Boston College fought off a spirited Fairfield effort beating the Stags 72-64 on Sunday.

Boston College (3-0) never trailed but Fairfield proved resilient. BC led 33-27 at halftime, and a 10-3 run to start the second half made it a 13-point margin.

Fairfield (0-2) used a 10-4 run to get within 47-40 before BC countered with a 13-6 stretch to make it 60-46 with 6:30 left.

Jaeden Zackery scored 13 points for Boston College and T.J. Bickerstaff 12.

Supreme Cook scored 16 for Fairfield, Taj Benning 14 and Jesus Cruz and TJ Long 13 apiece.

Boston College now is 28-11 all-time against Fairfield dating to 1952. The last meeting came on Dec. 16, 2018, with BC winning, 77-67. The Eagles have won eight of its last 10, and 13 of 20, against Fairfield.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Updated : 2021-11-15 10:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan