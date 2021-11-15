Alexa
Freidel carries S. Dakota St. over Stephen F. Austin 83-71

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 06:58
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Noah Freidel had 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as South Dakota State beat Stephen F. Austin 83-71 on Sunday.

Baylor Scheierman had 14 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota State (2-1). Matt Dentlinger added 10 points. Alex Arians had eight rebounds.

Gavin Kensmil had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-1). David Kachelries added 12 points and eight assists. Latrell Jossell had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-15 08:37 GMT+08:00

