Newton lifts East Carolina over W. Carolina 95-79

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 07:11
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored a career-high 30 points as East Carolina beat Western Carolina 95-79 on Sunday.

Newton made 5 of 7 3-pointers while hitting 10 of 16 overall from the field. He also dished six assists and had six rebounds.

Brandon Suggs added 15 points for East Carolina (3-0). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points.

Nick Robinson scored a career-high 28 points for the Catamounts (1-2). Marcus Banks added 13 points. Travion McCray had 11 points and Joe Petrakis 10.

