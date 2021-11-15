Alexa
Gunmen in Mexico kill family of 5, wound 8-month old baby

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 07:21
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen in north-central Mexico assaulted a house and killed five family members, including a 14-year-old boy, and wounded an 8-month-old baby. authorities report Sunday.

Prosecutors in the state of Guanajuato said the killings occurred Saturday in the town of Apaseo El Grande, where drug gangs have been fighting turf battles.

Three women, one man and the boy, all presumed to be related, were found dead of gunshot wounds.

The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to the arm.

A handwritten sign with a message making reference to a drug gang was found at the home.

Updated : 2021-11-15 08:37 GMT+08:00

