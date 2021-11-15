Alexa
Ertel scores 20 to carry UAB past DIII-level Rhodes 98-61

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 06:23
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel had 20 points as UAB romped past Rhodes 98-61 on Sunday.

Tyreke Locure had 14 points for UAB (3-0). Quan Jackson added 14 points. Tony Toney had 14 points.

Arness Georgetown II had 12 points for the Division III-level Lynx from Memphis, Tennessee.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

