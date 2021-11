Sunday At Panamerican Tennis Center Guadalajara, Mexico Purse: $5,000,000 Surface: Hardcourt indoor GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Sunday from WTA Finals at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles group 3

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.