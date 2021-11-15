Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 17 Georgia Tech women pull away from Belmont 58-45

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 05:31
No. 17 Georgia Tech women pull away from Belmont 58-45

ATLANTA (AP) — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Belmont 58-45 on Sunday.

After Belmont built a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Georgia Tech (3-0) clamped down on the defensive and limited the Bruins to 2-for-13 shooting and forced five turnovers holding Belmont to four points. Georgia Tech led 24-19 at halftime.

The Bruins (2-1) regrouped and stayed within striking distance, and Jamilyn Kinney's 3-pointer with 5:20 remaining reduced Belmont's deficit to 45-43.

But Lahtinen scored six of the Yellow Jackets' 13 points down the stretch and Lorela Cubaj made 3 of 4 fouls shots and Belmont went cold and failed to score in the last four minutes.

Cubaj finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Yellow Jackets had 16 assists on their 21-made baskets.

Destinee Wells scored 18 points for Belmont and Tuti Jones scored 12 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-15 07:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan