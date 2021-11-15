Mayfield injury, blowout loss ends rough week for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets dropped to the turf by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) during the second ha... Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets dropped to the turf by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks out of the medical tent after being examined during the second half of an NFL football game agai... Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks out of the medical tent after being examined during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks into the medical tent to be examined during the second half of an NFL football game against the ... Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks into the medical tent to be examined during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is examined on the field after an apparent injury during the second half of an NFL football game again... Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is examined on the field after an apparent injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patri... Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the sideline with a right knee injury, and with him went the Cleveland Browns' hopes.

In the game, and possibly the season.

The departure of the insurance pitchman and quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which the Browns finally rid themselves of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test.

Coming off a 41-16 victory over Cincinnati that could have been reason for optimism, the Browns (5-5) fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left. New England (6-4) won 45-7 — its fourth straight win.

Mayfield, who already missed one game this season with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, was sacked on a second down from the Browns 42 in the third period. On the next play, he was body-slammed to the turf by Deatrich Wise — a play that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Two plays later, Matthew Judon crunched into Mayfield’s midsection, and the QB was slow to get up. After a few minutes, he left the game and was replaced by Case Keenum, who was then sacked on back-to-back plays.

Mayfield was 11 for 21 for 73 yards passing and one touchdown in under three quarters. He also threw an interception that fell 5 yards short of a pick-6. (The Patriots punched it in on the next play.)

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick was outplayed not only by Mac Jones, the No. 15 pick in this year’s draft, but by 36-year-old Patriots backup Brian Hoyer — now with his seventh team in 13 seasons — who led New England 95 yards for a touchdown in mop-up duty.

The Browns, who entered the season with hopes of contending for their first division title since 1989, have instead struggled to remain above .500.

It was Cleveland’s fourth straight loss against the Patriots. The Browns haven’t won in New England since 1992, when they were coached by Bill Belichick. (They haven’t won a divisional title since 1989.

