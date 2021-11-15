Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baltimore police officer shoots suspect in three shootings

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 02:48
Baltimore police officer shoots suspect in three shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — An off-duty police officer who was getting a haircut shot and killed a man who burst into a Baltimore barber shop and fatally shot a barber, police said.

Police said they believe the same man was responsible for two earlier shootings, one of them fatal.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police are trying to determine a motive linking all three shootings.

Police said one victim was in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday following an argument. Another victim died from a shooting near the Greektown section of Baltimore.

The third and final shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. at The Bladi Style barber shop in Baltimore's Medford neighborhood. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspect “entered the barber shop, produced a handgun, fired it at one of the barbers who was working in the barber shop, striking that barber.”

Harrison said the off-duty Baltimore police sergeant was getting a haircut from another barber. The officer, who was armed and in plain clothes, responded quickly and fatally shot the man, Harrison said. The officer, who was not identified, was not injured.

Harrison said detectives have linked the shooting to the two earlier ones, but he declined to elaborate.

Police declined to identify the names of the victims pending notification of family members.

Updated : 2021-11-15 04:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan