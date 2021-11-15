Alexa
BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 01:23
%byline(By The Associated Press%)

United Arab Emirates and Oman
SUPER 12
Group 1
P W L NR NRR Pts
x-England 5 4 1 0 2.464 8
x-Australia 5 4 1 0 1.216 8
South Africa 5 4 1 0 0.739 8
Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 -0.269 4
West Indies 5 1 4 0 -1.641 2
Bangladesh 5 0 5 0 -2.383 0

x-advances to semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 23
Abu Dhabi

Australia 121-5 def. South Africa 118-9 by 5 wickets

Dubai

England 56-4 def West Indies 55 by 6 wickets

Sunday, Oct. 24
Sharjah

Sri Lanka 172-5 def. Bangladesh 171-4 by 5 wickets

Tuesday, Oct. 26
Dubai

South Africa 144-2 def. West Indies 143-8 by 8 wickets

Wednesday, Oct. 27
Abu Dhabi

England 126-2 def. Bangladesh 124-9 by 8 wickets

Thursday, Oct. 28
Dubai

Australia 155-3 def. Sri Lanka 154-6 by 7 wickets

Friday, Oct. 29
Sharjah

West Indies 142-7 def. Bangladesh 139-5 by 3 runs

Saturday, Oct. 30
Sharjah

South Africa 146-6 def. Sri Lanka 142 by 4 wickets

Dubai

England 126-2 def. Australia 126 by 8 wickets

Monday, Nov. 1
Sharjah

England 163-4 def. Sri Lanka 137 by 26 runs

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Abu Dhabi

South Africa 86-4 def. Bangladesh 84 by 6 wickets

Thursday, Nov. 4
Dubai

Australia 78-2 def. vs. Bangladesh 73 by 8 wickets

Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka 189-3 def. West Indies 169-8 by 20 runs

Saturday, Nov. 6
Abu Dhabi

Australia 161-2 def. West Indies 157-7 by 8 wickets

Sharjah

South Africa 189-2 def. England 179-8 by 10 runs<

Group 2
P W L NR NRR Pts
x-Pakistan 5 5 0 0 1.583 10
x-New Zealand 5 4 1 0 1.162 8
India 5 3 2 0 1.747 6
Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 1.053 4
Namibia 5 1 4 0 -1.890 2
Scotland 5 0 5 0 -3.543 0

x-advances to semifinals

Sunday, Oct. 24
Dubai

Pakistan 152-0 def. India 151-7 by 10 wickets

Monday, Oct. 25
Sharjah

Afghanistan 190-4 def. Scotland 60 by 130 runs

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Pakistan 135-5 def. New Zealand 134-8 by 5 wickets<

Wednesday, Oct. 27
Abu Dhabi

Namibia 115-6 def. Scotland 109-8 by 4 wickets

Friday, Oct. 29
Dubai

Pakistan 148-5 def. Afghanistan 147-6 by 5 wickets

Sunday, Oct. 31
Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan 160-5 def. Namibia 98-9 by 62 runs

Dubai

New Zealand 111-2 def. India 110-7 by 8 wickets

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Abu Dhabi

Pakistan 189-2 def. Namibia 144-5 by 45 runs

Wednesday, Nov. 3
Dubai

New Zealand 172-5 def. Scotland 156-5 by 16 runs

Abu Dhabi

India 210-2 def. Afghanistan 144-7 by 66 runs

Friday, Nov. 5
Sharjah

New Zealand 163-4 def. Namibia 111-7 by 52 runs

Dubai

India 89-2 def. Scotland 85 by 8 wickets

Sunday, Nov. 7
Abu Dhabi

New Zealand 125-2 def. Afghanistan 124-8 by 8 wickets

Sharjah

Pakistan 189-4 def. Scotland 117-6 by 72 runs

Monday, Nov. 8
Dubai

India 136-1 def. Namibia 132-8 by 9 wickets

SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Abu Dhabi

New Zealand 167-5 def. England 166-4 by 5 wickets

Thursday, Nov. 11
Dubai

Australia 177-5 def. Pakistan 176-4 by 5 wickets

FINAL
Sunday, Nov. 14
Dubai

Australia 173-2 def. New Zealand 172-4 by 8 wickets

Updated : 2021-11-15 02:38 GMT+08:00

