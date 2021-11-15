BC-CRI--T20 World Cup Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|United Arab Emirates and Oman
|SUPER 12
|Group 1
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|x-England
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2.464
|8
|x-Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1.216
|8
|South Africa
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0.739
|8
|Sri Lanka
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.269
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.641
|2
|Bangladesh
|5
|0
|5
|0
|-2.383
|0
x-advances to semifinals
|Saturday, Oct. 23
|Abu Dhabi
Australia 121-5 def. South Africa 118-9 by 5 wickets
|Dubai
England 56-4 def West Indies 55 by 6 wickets
|Sunday, Oct. 24
|Sharjah
Sri Lanka 172-5 def. Bangladesh 171-4 by 5 wickets
|Tuesday, Oct. 26
|Dubai
South Africa 144-2 def. West Indies 143-8 by 8 wickets
|Wednesday, Oct. 27
|Abu Dhabi
England 126-2 def. Bangladesh 124-9 by 8 wickets
|Thursday, Oct. 28
|Dubai
Australia 155-3 def. Sri Lanka 154-6 by 7 wickets
|Friday, Oct. 29
|Sharjah
West Indies 142-7 def. Bangladesh 139-5 by 3 runs
|Saturday, Oct. 30
|Sharjah
South Africa 146-6 def. Sri Lanka 142 by 4 wickets
|Dubai
England 126-2 def. Australia 126 by 8 wickets
|Monday, Nov. 1
|Sharjah
England 163-4 def. Sri Lanka 137 by 26 runs
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
|Abu Dhabi
South Africa 86-4 def. Bangladesh 84 by 6 wickets
|Thursday, Nov. 4
|Dubai
Australia 78-2 def. vs. Bangladesh 73 by 8 wickets
|Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka 189-3 def. West Indies 169-8 by 20 runs
|Saturday, Nov. 6
|Abu Dhabi
Australia 161-2 def. West Indies 157-7 by 8 wickets
|Sharjah
South Africa 189-2 def. England 179-8 by 10 runs<
|Group 2
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|x-Pakistan
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1.583
|10
|x-New Zealand
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1.162
|8
|India
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1.747
|6
|Afghanistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1.053
|4
|Namibia
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.890
|2
|Scotland
|5
|0
|5
|0
|-3.543
|0
x-advances to semifinals
|Sunday, Oct. 24
|Dubai
Pakistan 152-0 def. India 151-7 by 10 wickets
|Monday, Oct. 25
|Sharjah
Afghanistan 190-4 def. Scotland 60 by 130 runs
|Tuesday, Oct. 26
Pakistan 135-5 def. New Zealand 134-8 by 5 wickets<
|Wednesday, Oct. 27
|Abu Dhabi
Namibia 115-6 def. Scotland 109-8 by 4 wickets
|Friday, Oct. 29
|Dubai
Pakistan 148-5 def. Afghanistan 147-6 by 5 wickets
|Sunday, Oct. 31
|Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan 160-5 def. Namibia 98-9 by 62 runs
|Dubai
New Zealand 111-2 def. India 110-7 by 8 wickets
|Tuesday, Nov. 2
|Abu Dhabi
Pakistan 189-2 def. Namibia 144-5 by 45 runs
|Wednesday, Nov. 3
|Dubai
New Zealand 172-5 def. Scotland 156-5 by 16 runs
|Abu Dhabi
India 210-2 def. Afghanistan 144-7 by 66 runs
|Friday, Nov. 5
|Sharjah
New Zealand 163-4 def. Namibia 111-7 by 52 runs
|Dubai
India 89-2 def. Scotland 85 by 8 wickets
|Sunday, Nov. 7
|Abu Dhabi
New Zealand 125-2 def. Afghanistan 124-8 by 8 wickets
|Sharjah
Pakistan 189-4 def. Scotland 117-6 by 72 runs
|Monday, Nov. 8
|Dubai
India 136-1 def. Namibia 132-8 by 9 wickets
|SEMIFINALS
|Wednesday, Nov. 10
|Abu Dhabi
New Zealand 167-5 def. England 166-4 by 5 wickets
|Thursday, Nov. 11
|Dubai
Australia 177-5 def. Pakistan 176-4 by 5 wickets
|FINAL
|Sunday, Nov. 14
|Dubai
Australia 173-2 def. New Zealand 172-4 by 8 wickets