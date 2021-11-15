Alexa
Defender Sands added to US roster for qualifier vs Jamaica

By Associated Press
2021/11/15 00:27
New York City FC midfielder James Sands, right, kicks the ball to a teammate as he is pursued by Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan, Saturday, Oct. 3...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Defender James Sands of Major League Soccer's New York City team has been added to the U.S. roster for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Jamaica.

The U.S. will be without defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Weston McKennie because of one-game suspensions. Robinson was given two yellow cards in Friday night's 2-0 win over Mexico, and McKennie received his second yellow card of qualifying after getting one in the opener at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Both left camp before the U.S. traveled to Jamaica on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Sands has made seven international appearances, in the six games of this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 4-1 win at Honduras in qualifying on Sept. 8.

The revised 24-man roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England).

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), James Sands (New York City), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Sam Vines (Antwerp, Belgium), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville).

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia. Italy), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France).

Updated : 2021-11-15 02:29 GMT+08:00

