Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rossi retires with 10th-place finish in last MotoGP race

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 23:35
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circui...
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, is cheered by the other riders at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the s...
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, is cheered by the other riders at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the s...
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tor...
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circui...
Fans of MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy cheer on the stands during the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricar...
A fan writes a thank you message to MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy on a mural dedicated to him, before the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the ...
A young fan of MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy cheers on the stands during the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at t...
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy shakes hands with a team member during warmup before the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the se...
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy sits in the team box during warmup before the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at th...

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circui...

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, is cheered by the other riders at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the s...

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, is cheered by the other riders at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the s...

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy, center, waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tor...

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy waves at the end of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricardo Tormo circui...

Fans of MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy cheer on the stands during the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at the Ricar...

A fan writes a thank you message to MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy on a mural dedicated to him, before the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the ...

A young fan of MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy cheers on the stands during the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at t...

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy shakes hands with a team member during warmup before the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the se...

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy sits in the team box during warmup before the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix, the last race of the season, at th...

CHESTE, Spain (AP) — Honored by fans, opponents, other athletes and celebrities, Valentino Rossi put an end to his acclaimed career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the final MotoGP race of the season in Spain on Sunday.

Race-winner Francesco Bagnaia and the other riders followed Rossi after the race until the veteran Italian stopped in front of the grandstands to salute his fans.

Members from other teams awaited him on the pitlane to honor the 42-year-old Italian after he completed his farewell lap on the track.

“It’s the only thing possible today, to give a present to Vale,” said fellow Italian Bagnaia, who wore a helmet with Rossi's No. 46 on it. “I want to dedicate this race to Vale and thank him for what he has done for us.”

Several video messages for Rossi were shown on the television broadcast, including those from actors Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves as well as athletes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo.

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo waved the checkered flag at the end of the race, marking the last time the Italian veteran crossed the line.

Rossi had announced he would retire earlier this season.

He won nine world titles in total, with his seven triumphs in the top motorcycling series coming in the 2001-05 and 2008-09 seasons.

Sunday was his 372nd race in the main series, where he won 89 times and had 199 podium finishes.

Fabio Quartararo of France had earlier clinched this year's MotoGP title.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-15 01:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwanese student beaten for scratching Maserati wakes from coma
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
Visitors vaccinated with Taiwan’s Medigen accepted by 4 countries
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
NT$1 million fine for Taiwan quarantine breakers during Lunar New Year
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taipei ranked 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet 2022
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwan’s NCKU gifts 62 foreign PhD students with generous scholarships
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan
Gold Card Office navigates newcomers to Taiwan