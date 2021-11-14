Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/14 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118
New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170
Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252
N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209
Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217
Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203
Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189
Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153
Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220
Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196
San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 22, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-15 01:01 GMT+08:00

